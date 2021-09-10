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7grainsofsalt2: Dr Won't Treat Un-Jäabbed Patients [09.09.2021]
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30 views • September 10, 2021
The View discussed a dr refusing patients that are not jäbbed. This is gaslighting. Do not get angry, but rather get on your knees. We know what is coming. Trust in Jesus. Have a great day!
Video used today
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ABC News - https://amp.abcnews.com/theview/video/doctors-refusing-treat-unvaccinated-79897022
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7grainsofsalt3, Listen & Watch - https://youtu.be/XaeNhWlEDwY
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Someone shared this; What does Astra Zeneca mean? AstraZeneca Mean ‘Weapon That Kills’ -
https://checkyourfact.com/2021/03/31/fact-check-astrazeneca-mean-weapon-that-kill/
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Be wise as serpents & innocent as doves.
Be vigilant & God bless you all
Cindy
681 views Sep 9, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
2.71K subscribers
https://youtu.be/itct8Sdasfc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
Video used today
--
ABC News - https://amp.abcnews.com/theview/video/doctors-refusing-treat-unvaccinated-79897022
--
7grainsofsalt3, Listen & Watch - https://youtu.be/XaeNhWlEDwY
--
Someone shared this; What does Astra Zeneca mean? AstraZeneca Mean ‘Weapon That Kills’ -
https://checkyourfact.com/2021/03/31/fact-check-astrazeneca-mean-weapon-that-kill/
--
Be wise as serpents & innocent as doves.
Be vigilant & God bless you all
Cindy
681 views Sep 9, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
2.71K subscribers
https://youtu.be/itct8Sdasfc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
Keywords
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