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Saying Good Bye to Facebook and YouTube
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141 views • February 12, 2021
The Voice of Reason has been censored by Facebook and YouTube. We've been expecting this for months because we're reporting the truth about the PCR test, developing mortality statistics, the safety and effectiveness of the Covid 19 "vaccine", and they do not want to allow our point of view. Dr. Len, Francesco, and our information producer, David Saputo, report what has happened and share where you can still
watch our shows on NaturalNews.com (Brighteon.com) and doctorsaputo.com. We hope you'll continue to support us during this difficult transition by directing your friends to these URLs so we can get the word out! Thanking you in advance...The Voice of Reason Team
watch our shows on NaturalNews.com (Brighteon.com) and doctorsaputo.com. We hope you'll continue to support us during this difficult transition by directing your friends to these URLs so we can get the word out! Thanking you in advance...The Voice of Reason Team
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