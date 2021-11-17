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Your Children, Our Rules
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10 views • November 17, 2021
[Bidan] Regime Abusing DOJ Power To Brand Parents 'Domestic Terrorists'
* Team Biden is targeting powerless parents.
* America’s free press exists to protect the weak, but our MSM are cheering the destruction of civil liberties.
* Citing scientific evidence is now ‘terrorism’.
* The federal government is spying on our google searches.
* AG Merrick Garland has a personal stake in hunting people down.
* His conflict of interest raises serious ethical questions.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 October 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6275924679001
* Team Biden is targeting powerless parents.
* America’s free press exists to protect the weak, but our MSM are cheering the destruction of civil liberties.
* Citing scientific evidence is now ‘terrorism’.
* The federal government is spying on our google searches.
* AG Merrick Garland has a personal stake in hunting people down.
* His conflict of interest raises serious ethical questions.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 October 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6275924679001
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