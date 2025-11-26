© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Owen Had Enough‼️🔥🔥
If America turns on Israel, it deserves what's coming for them. - Roseanne Barr
"Them"?? Listen to her words! She doesn't count herself as American! And she says we better support Israel or America will fall. Israel will move on to another country. GOOD! GO! - Owen Shroyer
Mirrored - Breezy Politics
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!