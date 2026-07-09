Was ist wichtiger, Wahrheitsliebe oder Menschenliebe? (Auszug aus Ep.151)

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Auszug aus dem traditionellen Rückblick auf die Sendungen des letzten halben Jahres.
Wegen Fortbestehens des Upload-Problems muss ich für die vollständige Episode auf andere Plattformen verweisen:
https://odysee.com/@bannbrecher:a/151
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JcFiVCvJGUUx
https://rumble.com/v7cf9uq-episode-151-zusammenfassung-ep.-127150.-ein-naturrechtliches-allerlei.html
https://open.spotify.com/episode/16Rvk1r2EhNRHS9D4JiGYX?si=XRuDIBpRTCyivjuSSiYbAQ
Weitere Infos zur Sendereihe unter
4:54End Screen