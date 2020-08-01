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2014 False Flag 911 - Who did it? Ken O'Keefe Answers... Mossad - KOK69 Truth to Power
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52 views • August 01, 2020
Banned on You/JooTube of course, this documentary goes into EXACTLY who is responsible and... by the way, is the USA's master; the "enemy inside the gate", the one the founding father's of American warned us about. Ken O'Keefe, as per usual, spits the Truth without reservation, without censorship, "fuck political correctness" as he has said for decades. Even if you are an expert on the subject, you will learn much from Ken's expose that many call among the best ever made.
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