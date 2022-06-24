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Diesel trains run on AIR = FREE ENERGY
LOUP-GRIS
LOUP-GRIS
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401 views • June 24, 2022

Everything you think you know; YOU DON'T!!! JoneS SenoJ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4KOIYILqVw

Bitchute channel : https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=jones%20senoj&kind=video

Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJyicCrkbHJvErJ5q3FRKVg

«This company makes electric power generators..watched a documentary this AM which I tried to upload but jewtube ejected ! "TheTube :Secrets of the underground' channel5 (s1 ep 3) 10 mins from the end they showed you their electricity came from a rolls royce avon gas turbine engine fitted in 1960 !!! same ones that went into lightning fighter planes.... let that sink in...AIR ENGINES POWERING THE TRAINS SINCE 1960.... we the pubic fund them...Even old steam engines only used the fire to get the cold air sucked in, aka the steam wasn't coming out the engine it was super heated AIR !!!! Look again at the complexity of these engines; nothing is what you think!»

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