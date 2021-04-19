Word from the Lord: The Bride The Special Unit

Please use discernment when receiving! Message is below! If you find scripture let me know. Love you all!



Scripture:

MARK 16:17-18 NKJ

17 "And these signs will follow those who believe: In My name they will cast out demons; they will speak with new tongues;

18 "they will take up serpents; and if they drink anything deadly, it will by no means hurt them; they will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover."

Luke 10:19 ASV

Behold, I have given you authority to tread upon serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall in any wise hurt you.

Anyone who believes in me, will do the same works I do, and even greater works, because I am going to my Father. (John 14:12)



Message!

Zach write this down please. I love you My son and things will be changing so swiftly now. Nothing can stop what is coming to this world for it is beyond this world. I know the best of the best, and they will be My Army of anointed ones guiding back My sheep to the flock residing in green pastures. They will have unique capabilities and interesting tasks at hand. They will be guided by My Hands and will do more miraculous things than I did walking this earth. Many will know their tasks soon and be flabbergasted at what they will be able to do. These things must come to pass children, for My lost sheep would not fully awaken without guidance from Me using My Soldiers. They will be fearless and indestructible for My Seal of authority will be placed upon them. Nothing can overtake My authority children, nothing! This time in history will be a glorious one for My true followers, for no shame or temperament will come upon them. They will be glorious in their mission for Me and bring in a great multitude of My sheep Home. This is their Eternal Summer. They will have the blessing of My Spirit fully infused in them. Nothing can withstand them. They will be bold and courageous in their journeys I will send them on. Oh how amazing this will be for My Bride. There anointing is right upon them and they are ready to receive it for they have died to this world. They know Me completely, and understand My voice to the fullest. They are My Special Unit of followers who will be on interesting bunch to encounter. They are unique in their character, humble to all things and follow Me wherever I go. This is My plan children, this is a piece to the puzzle My messengers. See to it that you collaborate and fit the puzzle together to see the big picture. I love you all