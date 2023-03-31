https://gettr.com/post/p2cv64q6058

03/28/2023 Newsmax Columnist & CEO at Relentless Marketing Bill Robinson: They make it seem as if Mr. Miles Guo is a fraud and a criminal, but it’s not true. Miles Guo earned his money honestly in China, while the CCP took away all his wealth. He was involved in the Tiananmen Square protests and was put in jail for almost two years as a result of that. Miles Guo started the NFSC and it brings the truth to the American people. Miles Guo must be released immediately!





03/28/2023 大全新闻(Newsmax)专栏作家兼Relentless Marketing首席执行官比尔·罗宾逊:

中共及其帮凶让郭文贵先生看起来像是个骗子和罪犯，但这不是真的。他在中共国诚实致富，而中共剥夺了他所有的财产。他曾参与64天安门广场抗议事件，并因此入狱近两年。郭先生创立的新中国联邦(NFSC)将真相带给了美国人民。郭文贵先生必须立即被释放！





