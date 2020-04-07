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What If We Ran Out of Toilet Paper?
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54 views • April 07, 2020
People are fighting over it in grocery stores all around North America. Some are selling it to make an immense profit.Due to this mass consumption, what if we ran out of toilet paper? How would this destroy our plumbing system? How could this help our planet? And what could we use instead?
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