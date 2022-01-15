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In 2 days| Agenda 2022 BEGINS
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301 views • January 15, 2022
SOURCE: JW Tv
69K subscribers
ww3 shtf scenario paramilitary training to prepare for war
Video You Missed: 🚨 Its Begun| American's Rising up P1 https://youtu.be/vgKJkt7m4Rc
Buy Pine Needles Harvested by me & my fiancee https://www.etsy.com/listing/11372709...
Get RF Shielding Material Built by Navy Engineer: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/7/
Live on YouTube: Mon-Fri
69K subscribers
ww3 shtf scenario paramilitary training to prepare for war
Video You Missed: 🚨 Its Begun| American's Rising up P1 https://youtu.be/vgKJkt7m4Rc
Buy Pine Needles Harvested by me & my fiancee https://www.etsy.com/listing/11372709...
Get RF Shielding Material Built by Navy Engineer: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/7/
Live on YouTube: Mon-Fri
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