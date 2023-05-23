Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Yuval Noah Harari | "The New Priests, the New Kings, the New Gods. Data Is Now the Key to Almost Everything." - Yuval Noah Harari
8 views
channel image
Thrivetime Show
Published 19 hours ago |

Yuval Noah Harari | "The New Priests, the New Kings, the New Gods. Data Is Now the Key to Almost Everything." - Yuval Noah Harari | What's Going On? Read 1st Timothy Chapter 4, Matthew Chapter 24 & 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2

Knowledge Bomb #1 - Revelation 9:7 - Why does the Bible refer to locusts?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%209%3A7&version=KJV

Why is the U.S. Navy’s swarm drone technology called LOCUST (The Low-Cost Unmanned aerial vehicle Swarming Technology (LOCUST)?
https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/weapons/a21008/navy-locust-launcher-test-2016/

Knowledge Bomb #2 - Revelation 9:11 - Why is CERN located on top of the former Temple of Appolyon where Antipus was martyred? (See Revelation 2:13)
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+9%3A11&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #3 - Revelation 2:13 - Why is CERN located on top of the former Temple of Appolyon where Antipus was martyred?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+2%3A13&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #4 - Revelation 9:16-18 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a 200 million soldier army?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+9%3A16-18&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #5 - Revelation 16:12 - Why does the Bible refer to the Euphrates River drying up?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+16%3A12&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #6 - Revelation 13: 16-18 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to technology that makes it mechanically impossible to buy or sell without taking the Mark of the Beast?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+13%3A+16-18+&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #7 - Revelation 17: 13 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a time where the people will all be of one mind?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+17%3A+13&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #8 - Revelation 17:12 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to 10 kings?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+17%3A12&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #9 - Revelation 6:6 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to hyper inflation?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+6%3A6&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #10 - Revelation 6:2 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a crown (The word CORONA means crown in latin) that was given unto him and he went forth conquering?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+6%3A2&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #11 - 1st Timothy Chapter 4:1-4 - Why does the Bible refer to a time where people will depart from the faith and abstain from eating meat?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Timothy%204%3A1-4&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #12 - 2nd Thessalonians 2:1-4 - Why does 2nd Thessalonians discuss the man of sin being revealed, a great falling away
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202%3A1-4&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #13 - Daniel 7:25 - Why does the Book of Daniel refer to a time where a person will wear out the saints, and shall think to change the times and the laws?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel+7%3A25&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #14 - Daniel Chapter 11:37 - Why does the Book of Daniel refer to a person that will reject the God of his fathers, who will not be interested in women and who shall attempt to magnify himself above all?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel%2011%3A37-38&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #15 - Daniel Chapter 11:38-40 - Why does the Book of Daniel refer to a person that will praise a strange god?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel+11%3A38-40+&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #16 - 2nd Thessalonians 2:5-10 - Why does the Bible refer to a person who is coming after the working of Satan with all powers, signs and lying wonders?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202%3A5-10&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #17 - Revelation 17:8-11 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to the beast who once was and now is not being the 8th king?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+17%3A8-11&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #18 - Revelation 18:22 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a time where we won’t hear humans working anymore and where the holy spirit will be muted?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+18%3A22+&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #19 - 1st Thessalonians 4:11-14 - Why is hope only found in the Bible and the return of Christ?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Thessalonians%204%3A11-18&version=KJV

Keywords
yuval noah harariclay clarkthrivetime show

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket