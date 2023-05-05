Create New Account
COVID-19 is a lab-manufactured bio-weapon developed by the CCP in Wuhan Virology Institution
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2g5dx9c8cb

COVID-19 is a lab-manufactured bio-weapon developed by the CCP in Wuhan Virology Institution. So COVID-19 killed more than 1 million American people's lives. Have you claimed compensation from federal government agencies?

Covid-19是实验室制造的生物武器,由中共在武汉病毒学研究所开发。COVID19杀死了100多万美国人的生命，你有没有向联邦政府机构要求赔偿。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #WinnTucson #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp



