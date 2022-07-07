PX-wormwood system causing chaos in my sky-scary wind/planet x system body in my east/CERN/READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley.





Jul 5, 2022 Today is July 5th, 2022... I decided to go outside to film the crazy plasma lightning pulses coming into our ionosphere and atmosphere... As the planet x/biblical wormwood system is causing complete chaos globally in every way especially weather wise.... I've seen many lightning storms as a kid that were normal though now its horrifying as I've not had a bad experience with lightning before despite being through bad lightning in the past.... just a little bit ago in northwest ohio usa where I live not only was the atmosphere overly charged with energy from all the planet x system energy and radiation and solar energy and radiation coming in that's collecting in the ionosphere causing a ticking time bomb so to say making our atmosphere explosive... But also planet x system bodies connect to earth by magnetic and plasma connection... as earth is getting slammed daily now with the energy coming in that soaks in earths core causing earth to swell pushing up lava and magma through earths crust causing volcanic activity globally to increase and earthquakes to go off in huge magnitude... as bible prophecy said Hell will enlarge itself in the last days which is what's happening literally.... expect more chaos globally weather wise and with big moves in war and plans the elite have that are getting ready for planet x/biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/fiery red dragon of Revelation 12/ nemesis the destroyer as ancient Egyptians called it and as bible calls it in the old and new testament that came during the 10 biblical plagues turning skies and waters red GLOBALLY from red iron oxide dust falling from the brown dwarf star/known as Earths twin sun the Destroyer... In this video is Real talk with me what's happening and why.. I also speak on CERN which me and other believe is apart of bible prophecy having to do with the bottomless pit opening up and things demonic in nature coming through the pit... as cern started using their Hadron collider again starting today which Is a massive stargate so to say in simple words that smashes atoms together as before when they did it they claimed they were looking for the quote ( God particle) as they tried to ignorantly play as little false gods... as I might post a video with one of my favorite biblical scholars talking about who cern Is... what they do and possibly how they are tied into the book of Revelation in chapter 9 I do believe.....anyway many dont know cern not only started up today at highest capacity of power that they've ever done but it wont stop after a day or hours... no.. they are planning on running this Hadron collider at full blast knowing they can open spiritual doorways that God originally had closed to our realm to protect us from other dimensions and God made a veil to keep humanity protected.... essentially cern wanted to play false gods as we know they've already opened real portals allowing bad things into our dimension and our realm.. so what they're doing now I have no clue what they are doing but they will run this high powdered machine that's really like a portal for FOUR STRAIGHT YEARS as I'll show in my next video in their own article .. I noticed to while I was recording that a planet x system body was lighting up my sky in the north east region of my sky 10 minutes from toledo ohio which I have caught more than one planet x system body in that direction and in my east and southeast at my parents place here. You'll kind of see the red glow in my northeast I caught about an hour ago. I am making a new video with lots of evidence of what's here and coming so to all of you I said I will share your footage please forgive me and give me time ...I've had a rough week finding out from my cousin that my dads sister passed away on January 11th and was cremated and my dad didnt know til days ago as most of the family didnt know...though I'm happy to hear my aunt see Angel's while she laid dying from cancer in the hospital as I know she's now in heaven with both my dads parents ... so yeah my dads hurting right now and isnt happy he and me and my mom just found out of my dads sisters death so been watching over my dad and dealing with own daily stresses so I apologize though I'll be posting good evidence in an upcoming video soon this week.....Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section how to accept christ as lord before late...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7EAHzWa5RiA