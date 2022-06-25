Harvest U.S. Energy, Abolish Fed Taxes: Senate Candidate Plans America's Comeback

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Stew Peters ShowABOLISH INCOME TAX!
That is what Bobby Piton promises when he gets into office as Illinois’ state Senator! Bobby is sick & tired of the Biden Administration’s handling of our economy & is taking an America First initiative to get Illinois back on track!
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