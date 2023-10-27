InfoWars - Jay Dyer - Secret Plan For World Socialist Dictatorship EXPOSED - 10-27-2023

Jay Dyer of https://www.jaysanalysis.com/ hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and reveals the Hegelian dialectic being used to usher in a one world government.

