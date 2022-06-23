Host Alec Zeck of The Way Forward presents a live summit to dissect and debunk the monkey business surrounding both monkeypox and the theory of pathogenic viruses at large.





Featuring in order of appearance, Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Sam Bailey, Mike Stone of viroliegy.com, Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Christine Massey, Dr. Mark Bailey, Dr. Kevin Corbett, Saeed Qureshi, Eric Coppolino, and Dr. Amandha Vollmer.





Over 2 hours of gold! 🥇





https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/interviews/monkeypox-mania-summit/