"New World Order" History Of The Khazar Empire - Lecture by Jack Otto, July 12th, 2007

The debut broadcast of "Radically Right" focused on the "New World Order" and who is really behind it. Topics include JFK's speech about Secret Societies, Pseudo-Jews (i.e fake Jews, Khazars, or Ashkenazi) vs the true Jews with Hebrew lineage. Otto explains how the latter are very few in number and are not part of the NWO conspiracy. He explains how these fake Jews are anti-Semitic, Anti-Christian, Anti-Aryan and needless to say, also Anti-Muslim. Indeed, they hate God the Creator and the human race whom they consider Goyim (cattle). Their religion stems from Babylon and they serve Satan, and their agenda is Satanic and thus opposed to God the Creator. Jack Otto detailed the beginnings of the Illuminati, the Rothschilds, and (Pseudo) Jewish International Banking, as well as, Communism. He also addresses the many historical "false flag" operations which have led to wars and the furtherance of the NWO agenda. He detailed the history of the Protocols of Zion and read from them as well as the background history to WWI and WWII. He then identified some of the Communist goals.



The show name "Radically Right" did not refer to "right-wing" but rather to being right as opposed to being wrong, and how speaking the truth is nowadays considered "radical".



Jack Otto was an American Patriot who spent over 30 years researching these topics. He then wrote and self-published a book called "World War III". He was also a true Christian believer / follower and not a Zionist "churchian".