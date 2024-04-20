15 Forbidden Places Kept Secret by Governments





Top Fives





Governments around the world are responsible for the safety and security of their populations, but they aren’t always so forthcoming about everything that they do. There are countless facilities that, for various reasons, are strictly off limits and kept from public knowledge… and it’s only thanks to open sourced mapping projects and the ease of sharing information online that they’re coming to light. From classified testing facilities, to training camps, strange anomalies, and strategic installations… it’s time to take a closer look at 15 forbidden places kept secret by governments.





https://youtu.be/6y37Pgjnhqs?si=yWEh-4O-hsDZsN3p



