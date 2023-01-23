Social Justice "Religion" is NOT Christianity, Warns Christian Author

The social-justice movement is a religion with its own saints, holy books, seminaries and doctrines that is inherently opposed to Christianity on multiple levels, Christian author and filmmaker Jonathan Harris said in an interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Harris, who has extensive theological training and has written books about the issue, called on Christian leaders to see through this, but warned that this false religion is even infiltrating conservative evangelical seminaries. Even the Southern Baptist Convention is falling victim, he said. Harris, who hosts his own podcast called Conversations That Matter, also gives his thoughts on the proper role of the church in the culture and political realm, as contrasted with the "woke" view advocated by social-justice warriors.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com