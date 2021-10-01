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VACCINE PASSPORTS DESTROYING NYC RESTAURANTS
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193 views • October 01, 2021
New York City’s vaccine passport mandate is impacting thousands of already struggling businesses. Brooklyn restaurant owner, Irene Siderakis, talks to Del about the extreme financial impact this mandate has had on her 100-year-old restaurant, and how she fears for her own safety.
#KelloggsBrooklyn #NYCVaccineMandate #VaccinePassport #VaxPass #IreneSiderakis #SmallBusiness #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW235
POSTED: October 1, 2021
#KelloggsBrooklyn #NYCVaccineMandate #VaccinePassport #VaxPass #IreneSiderakis #SmallBusiness #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW235
POSTED: October 1, 2021
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