BEANIES for the HOMELESS in Perth: JK crochets on… MVI_4375

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Crocheting now for 57 or so years, JK delights in crocheting beanies, scarves, and blankets for the homeless, and despite her serious health issues it is one craft she still can do. And the need is great here in Perth, among our growing homeless population.