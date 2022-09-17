Global Walk Out Step Two

We are very honored to have Dutch Farmer Piet Postma announcing the second step of the GLOBAL WALKOUT. We have the power…there are already enough of us WE JUST NEED TO ACT IN UNISON. Many of you might already be using cash for most things, but don’t worry, we have something new for you to hand out = https://GlobalWalkOut.com
Support Indie Media BUY US A COFFEE https://www.buymeacoffee.com/frognewsworld
FIVE BUCKS OFF our all ready LOW Priced but High Quality Swag
Ghost Logo Merch = https://www.teechip.com/stores/frognewsworld?coupon=FROG5
HUMANITY + UNITY = VICTORY Tee = https://teechip.com/victoryforhumanity?coupon=FROG5
all proceeds go to video production costs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.