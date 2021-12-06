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MIND BLOWING‼️ 30 min video explains the technology and the purpose of the PCR tests (DNA collection)
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124 views • December 06, 2021
MIND BLOWING‼️ 30 min video explains the technology and the purpose of the PCR tests (DNA collection), the masks and the ‘vaccines’. They don’t want us to be humans like God created us, they want us to be cyborgs that they can program and control. It’s not science fiction, it’s science reality. PLEASE SHARE‼️
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