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Darth Vader Calls Indian Tech Support Scammers (Prank Call)
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19 views • December 27, 2019
Darth Vader prank calls Indian Tech Support Scammers!
As most of you are aware, there are a lot of different scammers out there and these include Nigerian prince email scammers, Indian tech support scammers, IRS scammers and others. They have been around for over 10 years now and they don’t seem to be going anywhere. After getting a lot of calls, sometimes very early in the morning I have decided enough is enough. If the government won’t shut down these pests then I will.
This video is for educational purpose only, we dont encourage anyone to do this. This isn't a tutorial nor does it teach such things!
As most of you are aware, there are a lot of different scammers out there and these include Nigerian prince email scammers, Indian tech support scammers, IRS scammers and others. They have been around for over 10 years now and they don’t seem to be going anywhere. After getting a lot of calls, sometimes very early in the morning I have decided enough is enough. If the government won’t shut down these pests then I will.
This video is for educational purpose only, we dont encourage anyone to do this. This isn't a tutorial nor does it teach such things!
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