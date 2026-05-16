During reconnaissance actions over the right bank of the Dnepr River in Kherson region, the 18th Combined Arms Army's Knyaz Veshchy Oleg UAV team detected a drone command post of the AFU. The target was deployed in a destroyed uninhabited building.



📍The coordinates were promptly transmitted to a command post of the Dnepr Group's howitzer battalion. A Giatsint-B howitzer crew destroyed the enemy position. The Knyaz Veshchy Oleg UAV team confirmed the successful engagement of the target.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of May 16, 2026



▪️During the night, the enemy launched a massive attack on our regions. Overnight, 138 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over Russian regions. In the Stavropol region, AFU again attempted to strike the "Azot" plant near Nevinnomyssk, but the attack was repelled. The north of the Crimean peninsula under attack, and due to the large number of drones, the Crimean Bridge was blocked. In the Rostov region, UAVs were destroyed in the cities of Taganrog and Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, and in the Myasnikovsky and Matveevo-Kurgan districts. Drones flying towards Moscow, Voronezh, and Tula were shot down. In the DPR, a man was seriously injured in a massive attack by AFU strike UAVs on the "Cultural and Leisure Association" in Shakhtersk, and later died in the hospital. Another 8 people were injured.



▪️The Russian Armed Forces attacked Izmail in the Odessa region, Kharkov, Poltava, and Krivoy Rog.



▪️In the Bryansk region, a civilian car was attacked in the village of Solova in the Starodubsky district, and a man and a woman were injured.



▪️On the Sumy front, in the Shostka district, the assault troops of the "North" Guards Motor Rifle Division continue to clear the forested areas, advancing towards Bachevsk. The enemy is redeploying mortar crews and UAV operators deeper into Ukrainian territory, primarily in the Novaya Sloboda area. In the Sumy region, firefights continue in Kondratovka, Zapselie, and the surrounding areas. The enemy notes our attempts to advance towards Bachevsk in the area of the checkpoint north of Sopich. Flags of AFU units have been displayed in Otradnoe in the Kupyansk district,



▪️ In Belgorod, a drone of the AFU attacked a multi-story building, injuring 9 people. A 3-year-old girl suffered shrapnel wounds to her shoulder, chest, and leg. In the village of Nechaevka in the Belgorod region, a civilian was injured in an attack by an FPV drone on a car. In Grayvoron, an FPV drone attacked a private house, injuring a man and a woman. In the village of Golovchino, a soldier of the "Orlan" unit was injured while carrying out his duties. Many populated areas are under constant attacks by the AFU.



▪️ On the Kharkov front, the GR "North" reported the capture of the settlement of Chaikovka by forces of the 126th Motor Rifle Regiment of the 71st Motor Rifle Division of the 14th Army Corps. On the Velikoburlyuk front, skirmishes continue near the village of Budarka.



▪️ In Kupyansk, mutual drone and artillery attacks continue. The city is largely in a gray zone. To the south, battles are taking place on the approaches to Kupyansk-Uzlovoe on the eastern bank of the Oskol River.



▪️ On the outskirts of Krasnaya Liman, battles continue, with no significant changes in the situation. The Russian Armed Forces are trying to encircle the city from the north, where battles are taking place near the settlement of Pryshib. The enemy only has one remaining road to the city, coming from Slavyansk.



▪️ On the Slavyansk front, fierce battles are taking place on the approaches to Ray-Aleksandrovka. The enemy is counterattacking near Dibrova.



▪️ The battle for Konstantinovka continues. The reported improvement in the situation near Nikolaevka may positively affect the situation in the area of Chasov Yar.



▪️ On the south of the Dobropillia front, the Russian Armed Forces are building on their success from Grishino towards Vasilyevka in the northwest.



▪️ In the Zaporozhye region, southwest of Guliaipole, the GR "East" captured the settlement of Charivne, which was the center of an AFU fortified position.



▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, positional battles are taking place in the area of Stepnogorsk and Primorsky. A large number of attack and reconnaissance UAVs are being spotted in the sky.



▪️ From the Kherson region, a teenager was injured in Novaya Zburivka. In Vinogradov, an AFU drone attack resulted in a serious injury to a man. Many populated areas are under constant attacks. Mutual attacks across the Dnieper continue.



The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors



