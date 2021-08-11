Dr. Jane Ruby: Urgent Alarm on Vaccine Deaths, Heart Issues, Clots in Children

Dr. Jane Ruby raises an urgent alarm over the rising number of deaths and adverse reactions-especially heart issues, blood clots, and life-injuries in children 12-17 post the mRNA vaccines--which the CDC acknowledges in its Morbidity Weekly Reports--pointing out that Pfizer has recently put in an EUA application for children evenyounger, 2-12, while the numbers of deaths reported at all the Adverse Reactions databases are climbing horrribly--CDC, MHRA Yellow Card, Eudra Vigilance is still climbing: 35,227 DEATHS and 3,679,601 INJURIES though July 23, 2021 (Source--Health Impact News articles, posting the figures)--that is, over 35,000 deaths and over 3.5 million vaccine injury events now. 14 children are acknowledged deadpost vaccine by the CDC in its MMWR report.Dr. Ruby also reports the latest news: Patrick King's case in Alberta where the CMO revealed in court there was “no material evidence”--meaning, no evidence of the SARS-COV-2 virus as requested by him to support the Public Health Act and has now rolled back and ended all restrictions in Alberta, Gemma Doherty's finding out from the Irish Ministry of Health no virus exists (earlier proved from the UK Dept of Health), and United Airlines issuing vaccine mandates despite the high risk of blood clots.Blood clots were found in vaccinated patients post Moderna vaccine, Dr. Ruby shows the blood smear photos from Dr. Philippe Van Welbergen and describes the nature of the clotting going on.Dr. Ruby also addresses spike protein creation, ADE or antibody enhancement and the fact that the mRNA vaccines are not just modifying genes they are setting up a permanent bioweapon factory inside your body and causing your immune system to go haywire as it seeks to attack the spike protein antigen all over the body.Most vital takeaway from this informative talk from Dr. Ruby for all parents: Absolutely do not vaccinate your children, stay away from the Death Jab yourself! #JustWait is her hashtag suggestion for all parents. COVID-19 is a huge fraud—no proof of virus—and governments are playing a Pharma game where profits and control are involved: people and children are being played. Save your children, don'tinject them with this poison proven to be fatal in thousands of cases now.source: