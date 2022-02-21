Covid vaccine exposed by Project Veritas Part 3 "kids shouldn’t get a covid vaccine"

Scientist Justin Durrant and Brandon Schadt on covid vaccine. If it were your kid, would you get them vaccinated? I don’t think they need it. So, would you say homeschool or get the vaccine? Honestly, I don’t think a kid needs to get it. It’s a kid. Kids shouldn’t get the vaccine. They’re a kid. It’s repercussions are unknown. There’s nobody who’s thirty years in yet that’s had the vaccine. It’s all about politics and money. What I said about the formulations and cancer needs to stay between us. I could actually get in bad trouble if that got out. And he doesn’t want anybody to know about that he said that. I didn’t tell you that.