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Covid vaccine exposed by Project Veritas Part 3 "kids shouldn’t get a covid vaccine"
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171 views • February 21, 2022
Scientist Justin Durrant and Brandon Schadt on covid vaccine. If it were your kid, would you get them vaccinated? I don’t think they need it. So, would you say homeschool or get the vaccine? Honestly, I don’t think a kid needs to get it. It’s a kid. Kids shouldn’t get the vaccine. They’re a kid. It’s repercussions are unknown. There’s nobody who’s thirty years in yet that’s had the vaccine. It’s all about politics and money. What I said about the formulations and cancer needs to stay between us. I could actually get in bad trouble if that got out. And he doesn’t want anybody to know about that he said that. I didn’t tell you that.
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