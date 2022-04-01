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Azovstal filmed from a drone. It was there that almost all the Remaining Forces of the AF's of Ukraine & National Battalion Azov took Refuge. It is there that the Battle for Mariupol Will End. 040122
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230 views • April 01, 2022
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Approaches to Azovstal filmed from a drone. It was there that almost all the remaining forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the national battalion "Azov" took refuge. It is there that the battle for Mariupol will end.
Three main centers of resistance remained in Mariupol - the city center, the Azovstal plant and the port - Basurin
Approaches to Azovstal filmed from a drone. It was there that almost all the remaining forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the national battalion "Azov" took refuge. It is there that the battle for Mariupol will end.
Three main centers of resistance remained in Mariupol - the city center, the Azovstal plant and the port - Basurin
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