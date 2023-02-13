Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rey Of De Rats 2011 - Team Basti
14 views
channel image
Rey Of De Rats
Published 15 hours ago |

Emergieron de las cloacas y ahora lideran el mundo!
Inspirado en el mítico King of the Road de Thrasher, llega a Galicia el Rey of de Rats 2011.
Seis equipos (Ppon, SCR, Basti, Karre, Eiris) dándolo todo y cumpliendo más de 60 pruebas diferentes dejándose la piel y los rodatas.
Risas, golpes, y mucho patín.

Keywords
videoratsskateboardrey of de rats

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket