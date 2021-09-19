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Denmark abolishes ALL Covid measures, UK has 1,632 Deaths after being Jabbed but Whitty targets Kids
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50 views • September 19, 2021
Dune Drifter
https://rumble.com/vmp2p9-denmark-abolishes-all-covid-measures-uk-has-1632-deaths-after-being-jabbed-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
https://freewestmedia.com/2021/08/09/denmark-abolishes-all-corona-measures/
==================================
(Parents who are concerned about their child being coerced in to accepting a Jab at school or if there are concerns about not been provided with the full information about taking the experimental Jab or the ability of your child to make decisions about medium and long term decisions about their health then a template letter is found with explanation at :-
https://rumble.com/vmib4l-real-common-law-the-law-of-tort-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-pre-action-letter-.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The+Full+English+Show&ep=2
ALSO
New Ruling Tavistock, supports our letter to schools.
https://rumble.com/vmmw3j-new-ruling-tavistock-supports-our-letter-to-schools..html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The+Full+English+Show&ep=1
========================================
Further, if there is a concern about there being insufficient time provided to adequately assess the information given this channel provides some very good information)
All Corona measures are being lifted in view of the increasing incidence figures in Denmark, reported RT Deutsch. Since the beginning of July this value has risen from 31 to 107,2 (as of August 8). At the same time, the upper limits of this Corona indicator has increased significantly.
At the same time, the incidence limits are increased significantly: In communities from 300 to 500 infected people within seven days, in the districts from 500 to 1000. However, the prerequisite is that an increasing number of Covid-19 patients does not overload the health care system.
Denmark’s SSI infectious diseases agency said it no longer relied on vaccination to achieve herd immunity in the country. Tyra Grove Krause, the SSI’s acting academic director, said a new wave of infections were expected after people return to work and school at the end of this summer, but it should not be cause for alarm. “It will be more reminiscent of the flu,” Krause said.
Overall, the current vaccination rate is just under 58,4 percent of fully vaccinated people in Denmark. In Germany, this value is only slightly lower at 54,5 percent (as of August 8) but vaccine advocates have been persistent in their fear-mongering and pressure on the unvaccinated.
Tyrolean lawyer Dr. Renate Holzeisen, meanwhile strongly recommended that all employers refrain from vaccination pressure or compulsory vaccination, because most of them were “obviously not even aware of the far-reaching legal consequences associated with it”.
The fact that the so-called Covid-19 vaccines, according to the official approval documents of the EMA and the European Commission were not developed and approved for the prevention of infection with the SARS-COV-2 virus, but solely to prevent a more severe course of the disease, were conditionally approved for this reason alone, Holzeisen underscored.
The official approval documents therefore show that these substances cannot interrupt the chain of infection because the people treated with them can become infected and thus be infectious. Practice also proves that people who are completely “vaccinated” become infected with the virus and even have the same viral load as “unvaccinated people” as the CDC, among others, has admitted. It is therefore clear that any Covid-19 “compulsory vaccination” actually lacks any justification.
All pressure, including moral pressure (alleged act of solidarity with one’s neighbor) is therefore illegal in terms of criminal and liability law based on the official approval documents.
“As a lawyer advising on corporate law, I strongly recommend that every employer stay away from Covid-19 vaccination pressure or compulsory vaccination, because most of them are obviously not even aware of the far-reaching legal consequences associated with it,” she said.
All rights reserved. You have permission to quote freely from the articles provided that the source (www.freewestmedia.com) is given. Photos may not be used without our consent.
FWMSTAFF
Consider donating to support our work
Help us to produce more articles like this. FreeWestMedia is depending on donations from our readers to keep going. With your help, we expose the mainstream fake news agenda.
https://rumble.com/vmp2p9-denmark-abolishes-all-covid-measures-uk-has-1632-deaths-after-being-jabbed-.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
https://freewestmedia.com/2021/08/09/denmark-abolishes-all-corona-measures/
==================================
(Parents who are concerned about their child being coerced in to accepting a Jab at school or if there are concerns about not been provided with the full information about taking the experimental Jab or the ability of your child to make decisions about medium and long term decisions about their health then a template letter is found with explanation at :-
https://rumble.com/vmib4l-real-common-law-the-law-of-tort-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-pre-action-letter-.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The+Full+English+Show&ep=2
ALSO
New Ruling Tavistock, supports our letter to schools.
https://rumble.com/vmmw3j-new-ruling-tavistock-supports-our-letter-to-schools..html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The+Full+English+Show&ep=1
========================================
Further, if there is a concern about there being insufficient time provided to adequately assess the information given this channel provides some very good information)
All Corona measures are being lifted in view of the increasing incidence figures in Denmark, reported RT Deutsch. Since the beginning of July this value has risen from 31 to 107,2 (as of August 8). At the same time, the upper limits of this Corona indicator has increased significantly.
At the same time, the incidence limits are increased significantly: In communities from 300 to 500 infected people within seven days, in the districts from 500 to 1000. However, the prerequisite is that an increasing number of Covid-19 patients does not overload the health care system.
Denmark’s SSI infectious diseases agency said it no longer relied on vaccination to achieve herd immunity in the country. Tyra Grove Krause, the SSI’s acting academic director, said a new wave of infections were expected after people return to work and school at the end of this summer, but it should not be cause for alarm. “It will be more reminiscent of the flu,” Krause said.
Overall, the current vaccination rate is just under 58,4 percent of fully vaccinated people in Denmark. In Germany, this value is only slightly lower at 54,5 percent (as of August 8) but vaccine advocates have been persistent in their fear-mongering and pressure on the unvaccinated.
Tyrolean lawyer Dr. Renate Holzeisen, meanwhile strongly recommended that all employers refrain from vaccination pressure or compulsory vaccination, because most of them were “obviously not even aware of the far-reaching legal consequences associated with it”.
The fact that the so-called Covid-19 vaccines, according to the official approval documents of the EMA and the European Commission were not developed and approved for the prevention of infection with the SARS-COV-2 virus, but solely to prevent a more severe course of the disease, were conditionally approved for this reason alone, Holzeisen underscored.
The official approval documents therefore show that these substances cannot interrupt the chain of infection because the people treated with them can become infected and thus be infectious. Practice also proves that people who are completely “vaccinated” become infected with the virus and even have the same viral load as “unvaccinated people” as the CDC, among others, has admitted. It is therefore clear that any Covid-19 “compulsory vaccination” actually lacks any justification.
All pressure, including moral pressure (alleged act of solidarity with one’s neighbor) is therefore illegal in terms of criminal and liability law based on the official approval documents.
“As a lawyer advising on corporate law, I strongly recommend that every employer stay away from Covid-19 vaccination pressure or compulsory vaccination, because most of them are obviously not even aware of the far-reaching legal consequences associated with it,” she said.
All rights reserved. You have permission to quote freely from the articles provided that the source (www.freewestmedia.com) is given. Photos may not be used without our consent.
FWMSTAFF
Consider donating to support our work
Help us to produce more articles like this. FreeWestMedia is depending on donations from our readers to keep going. With your help, we expose the mainstream fake news agenda.
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