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Conspiracy No More, NIH Admits 5G Connection To Covid Is True & Dems Are Lying About Ukraine
Aimless News
Aimless News
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271 views • February 15, 2022
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Sources used in video:

5G is contributing factor to covid - https://strangesounds.org/2022/02/another-conspiracy-theory-correct-connection-between-covid-19-and-emf-radiation-including-5g-true.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

NIH study says 5G contributing factor to covid - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/

Things are heating up, will they actually make arrests - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10511033/Ex-DNI-told-Durham-evidence-indict-MULTIPLE-people-Trump-Russia-probe.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

Is Ukraine smokescreen for Hilary - https://www.westernjournal.com/maria-bartiromo-asks-whether-dems-using-ruse-distract-public-clintons-infiltration-scandal/?ref_src=aimlessnews

White house made up Ukraine garbage so they could claim victory on something - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/02/13/its-official-white-house-ukraine-crisis-is-manufactured-pelosi-says-if-russia-doesnt-invade-ukraine-it-proves-strength-and-brilliance-of-joe-biden-policy/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Chanada about to go full martial law - https://www.rebelnews.com/trudeau_plans_to_invoke_emergencies_act_to_deal_with_freedom_convoy_protests?ref_src=aimlessnews

We really need to do something about education - https://thepostmillennial.com/6-year-old-boy-labeled-transphobic-by-school-for-being-confused-by-gender-fluid-student?ref_src=aimlessnews

Here's what will happen in a cashless society - https://www.ntd.com/td-bank-freezes-bank-accounts-connected-freedom-convoy-protest_739958.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

They are covering their tracks on over spending - https://usawatchdog.com/financial-atrocities-at-core-of-all-global-problems-rob-kirby/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Why does our voting system have secret reports - https://greatgameindia.com/secret-report-dominion-voting-systems/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Russia and Asia move ahead with nuclear energy as Europe goes green - https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/02/14/as-germanys-green-dream-becomes-a-nightmare-asia-and-russia-power-ahead-with-nuclear-power/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Liz Cheney part of the swamp - https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1493231566356635651?ref_src=aimlessnews

Here is the article - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/unreal-liz-cheneys-husband-partner-latham-watkins-works-behalf-companies-linked-chinas-military-individuals-spying-president-trump/?ref_src=aimlessnews

CDC is losing the narrative - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/cdc-everyone-can-get-blood-clots-even-the-healthiest/?ref_src=aimlessnews

What is it with dems and keeping kids masked - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/just-dc-mayor-bowser-announces-end-mask-vaccine-requirement-indoor-venues-will-keep-children-muzzled/?ref_src=aimlessnews

No one at super bowl wore masks, yet commiefornia kids have to - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/video-not-single-celebrity-wearing-mask-super-bowl-including-hypocrite-mayor-eric-garcetti/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Whatfinger News funnies - That's just wrong - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/wow-184/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Whatfinger News funnies - working out - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/why-i-dont-work-out-reason/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Song - P.O.D. - Youth of the Nation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDKwCvD56kw

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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