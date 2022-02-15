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Conspiracy No More, NIH Admits 5G Connection To Covid Is True & Dems Are Lying About Ukraine
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271 views • February 15, 2022
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Sources used in video:
5G is contributing factor to covid - https://strangesounds.org/2022/02/another-conspiracy-theory-correct-connection-between-covid-19-and-emf-radiation-including-5g-true.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
NIH study says 5G contributing factor to covid - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/
Things are heating up, will they actually make arrests - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10511033/Ex-DNI-told-Durham-evidence-indict-MULTIPLE-people-Trump-Russia-probe.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Is Ukraine smokescreen for Hilary - https://www.westernjournal.com/maria-bartiromo-asks-whether-dems-using-ruse-distract-public-clintons-infiltration-scandal/?ref_src=aimlessnews
White house made up Ukraine garbage so they could claim victory on something - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/02/13/its-official-white-house-ukraine-crisis-is-manufactured-pelosi-says-if-russia-doesnt-invade-ukraine-it-proves-strength-and-brilliance-of-joe-biden-policy/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Chanada about to go full martial law - https://www.rebelnews.com/trudeau_plans_to_invoke_emergencies_act_to_deal_with_freedom_convoy_protests?ref_src=aimlessnews
We really need to do something about education - https://thepostmillennial.com/6-year-old-boy-labeled-transphobic-by-school-for-being-confused-by-gender-fluid-student?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's what will happen in a cashless society - https://www.ntd.com/td-bank-freezes-bank-accounts-connected-freedom-convoy-protest_739958.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
They are covering their tracks on over spending - https://usawatchdog.com/financial-atrocities-at-core-of-all-global-problems-rob-kirby/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why does our voting system have secret reports - https://greatgameindia.com/secret-report-dominion-voting-systems/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Russia and Asia move ahead with nuclear energy as Europe goes green - https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/02/14/as-germanys-green-dream-becomes-a-nightmare-asia-and-russia-power-ahead-with-nuclear-power/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Liz Cheney part of the swamp - https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1493231566356635651?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here is the article - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/unreal-liz-cheneys-husband-partner-latham-watkins-works-behalf-companies-linked-chinas-military-individuals-spying-president-trump/?ref_src=aimlessnews
CDC is losing the narrative - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/cdc-everyone-can-get-blood-clots-even-the-healthiest/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What is it with dems and keeping kids masked - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/just-dc-mayor-bowser-announces-end-mask-vaccine-requirement-indoor-venues-will-keep-children-muzzled/?ref_src=aimlessnews
No one at super bowl wore masks, yet commiefornia kids have to - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/video-not-single-celebrity-wearing-mask-super-bowl-including-hypocrite-mayor-eric-garcetti/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - That's just wrong - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/wow-184/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - working out - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/why-i-dont-work-out-reason/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - P.O.D. - Youth of the Nation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDKwCvD56kw
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
5G is contributing factor to covid - https://strangesounds.org/2022/02/another-conspiracy-theory-correct-connection-between-covid-19-and-emf-radiation-including-5g-true.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
NIH study says 5G contributing factor to covid - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/
Things are heating up, will they actually make arrests - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10511033/Ex-DNI-told-Durham-evidence-indict-MULTIPLE-people-Trump-Russia-probe.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Is Ukraine smokescreen for Hilary - https://www.westernjournal.com/maria-bartiromo-asks-whether-dems-using-ruse-distract-public-clintons-infiltration-scandal/?ref_src=aimlessnews
White house made up Ukraine garbage so they could claim victory on something - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/02/13/its-official-white-house-ukraine-crisis-is-manufactured-pelosi-says-if-russia-doesnt-invade-ukraine-it-proves-strength-and-brilliance-of-joe-biden-policy/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Chanada about to go full martial law - https://www.rebelnews.com/trudeau_plans_to_invoke_emergencies_act_to_deal_with_freedom_convoy_protests?ref_src=aimlessnews
We really need to do something about education - https://thepostmillennial.com/6-year-old-boy-labeled-transphobic-by-school-for-being-confused-by-gender-fluid-student?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's what will happen in a cashless society - https://www.ntd.com/td-bank-freezes-bank-accounts-connected-freedom-convoy-protest_739958.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
They are covering their tracks on over spending - https://usawatchdog.com/financial-atrocities-at-core-of-all-global-problems-rob-kirby/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why does our voting system have secret reports - https://greatgameindia.com/secret-report-dominion-voting-systems/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Russia and Asia move ahead with nuclear energy as Europe goes green - https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/02/14/as-germanys-green-dream-becomes-a-nightmare-asia-and-russia-power-ahead-with-nuclear-power/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Liz Cheney part of the swamp - https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1493231566356635651?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here is the article - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/unreal-liz-cheneys-husband-partner-latham-watkins-works-behalf-companies-linked-chinas-military-individuals-spying-president-trump/?ref_src=aimlessnews
CDC is losing the narrative - https://bigleaguepolitics.com/cdc-everyone-can-get-blood-clots-even-the-healthiest/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What is it with dems and keeping kids masked - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/just-dc-mayor-bowser-announces-end-mask-vaccine-requirement-indoor-venues-will-keep-children-muzzled/?ref_src=aimlessnews
No one at super bowl wore masks, yet commiefornia kids have to - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/video-not-single-celebrity-wearing-mask-super-bowl-including-hypocrite-mayor-eric-garcetti/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - That's just wrong - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/wow-184/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - working out - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/why-i-dont-work-out-reason/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - P.O.D. - Youth of the Nation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDKwCvD56kw
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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