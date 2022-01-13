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MY RAPTURE DREAM LAST NIGHT
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71 views • January 13, 2022
FREE - my 100-page digital book titled: 'IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE' all you have to do is send me an email and I will send you a Free copy of this very important book. My email address is: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com
PLEASE SEE MY WEBSITE AT: http://www.TonyLamb.org
God Bless you and may God keep you and yours as we are going home very soon!
With this dream I felt like I was shot out of a cannon, it was so sudden it took my breath away as I streaked up and up faster and faster.
With this dream, there were two things that were pointed out to me as being significant.
1st was the fact that I was sitting in a chair in the woods. Since I have severe left knee problems and can only stand or walk just a few minutes that seemed perfectly normal to me to be seated. BUT when I got to heaven I was standing with NO pain, problems or complications. No one in the room of people wore glasses, hearing aids, had missing fingers or hands, we were all complete and perfect and in our mid 20's I would say.
2nd Was the time factor. The time from when the Holy Spirit told me to pray to the time I was Raptured. It was only 20 or 30 seconds. We ONLY have 30 seconds before the Rapture (IN GOD'S TIME) If a day can be like a thousand years and a thousand years can be like a day. I figure we have ONLY a month or two before the Rapture. (I am NOT setting a date here ONLY the season)
BUT WE ARE SO VERY CLOSE TO THE RAPTURE, PLEASE BE READY AND PRAY, PRAY, PRAY.
Tony Lamb
End of Days Watchman with Dreams and Visions.
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
You are a blessing to me and Bobbie.
If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Ministry and mailing out Bibles and the CD, 'THE WARNING' that is going out. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do, NOT without your help and your prayers. But if you are struggling to make ends meet and barely getting by, then PLEASE keep your money AS YOU NEED IT, but in that case, I will ONLY ask that you pray for this ministry, me and Bobbie and the WARNING that is going out. God Bless You.
The audio CD, 'THE WARNING,' we mailed out over 2000 copies in just the first 2 weeks of its
release. We sent copies to Christian Talk Radio stations in America, England, and Australia.
Thanks to YOU.
And now we are mailing out a 3-page letter and a CD titled 'THE WARNING' to Assembly of God churches, pastors all over America,. Here is the 3-page letter that I am mailing out: https://tonylamb.org/WatchmanLetter.pdf I also mail out the CD titled: 'THE WARNING' to private people, radio stations and businesses all over the world (ALL THANKS TO YOU).
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit (for this time right now) and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
Now, I know I was called for this time now, RIGHT NOW as the clock is about to strike midnight.
To sound the last alarm, to give the last warning to the people that Jesus is coming and very, VERY soon.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
God has blessed me just by sending you to view this video.
I pray that YOU take this Warning to heart and if you are not saved I beg you to repent of sin, pray and invite Jesus into your heart as your Lord and savior.
God Bless you and God keep you and yours
*(If you would like a (FREE KJV Bible) and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.)
**(IF you would like a FREE audio CD titled (THE WARNING) the full version please write or email me and my email address can be found on my website. PLEASE ASK FOR THE FREE CD OFFER and include your name and full address). Thank You History is about to be made.
*** Also, IF you would like to DONATE ANY AMOUNT for your copy of the CD (THE WARNING) just click the paypal link here https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg and in the comments section please include your name and full mailing address and say (CD offer).
**** AND PLEASE call your local Christian Talk Radio station and ask them to play 'THE WARNING' by Tony Lamb and remind them IF they do not already have a copy, they can get a FREE copy at http://www.TonyLamb.org (AS THESE ARE THE LAST DAYS!)
I believe every word of the KJV Bible is the inspired word of Almighty God and I believe every single word, I leave nothing out and I add nothing to it.
AND I GIVE GOD ALL THE PRAISE, ALL THE GLORY, AND ALL THE HONOR FOREVER!
I do this NOT for my glory but to glorify the one who sent me, Jesus Christ as HE is the only one who can save you, me or anyone from what is to come upon this sin-filled and vile world.
As I am not even worthy to touch the hem of His garment.
Thank You,
God Bless you and I will pray for you and your family
Watchman Tony Lamb
PLEASE SEE MY WEBSITE AT: http://www.TonyLamb.org
God Bless you and may God keep you and yours as we are going home very soon!
With this dream I felt like I was shot out of a cannon, it was so sudden it took my breath away as I streaked up and up faster and faster.
With this dream, there were two things that were pointed out to me as being significant.
1st was the fact that I was sitting in a chair in the woods. Since I have severe left knee problems and can only stand or walk just a few minutes that seemed perfectly normal to me to be seated. BUT when I got to heaven I was standing with NO pain, problems or complications. No one in the room of people wore glasses, hearing aids, had missing fingers or hands, we were all complete and perfect and in our mid 20's I would say.
2nd Was the time factor. The time from when the Holy Spirit told me to pray to the time I was Raptured. It was only 20 or 30 seconds. We ONLY have 30 seconds before the Rapture (IN GOD'S TIME) If a day can be like a thousand years and a thousand years can be like a day. I figure we have ONLY a month or two before the Rapture. (I am NOT setting a date here ONLY the season)
BUT WE ARE SO VERY CLOSE TO THE RAPTURE, PLEASE BE READY AND PRAY, PRAY, PRAY.
Tony Lamb
End of Days Watchman with Dreams and Visions.
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
You are a blessing to me and Bobbie.
If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Ministry and mailing out Bibles and the CD, 'THE WARNING' that is going out. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do, NOT without your help and your prayers. But if you are struggling to make ends meet and barely getting by, then PLEASE keep your money AS YOU NEED IT, but in that case, I will ONLY ask that you pray for this ministry, me and Bobbie and the WARNING that is going out. God Bless You.
The audio CD, 'THE WARNING,' we mailed out over 2000 copies in just the first 2 weeks of its
release. We sent copies to Christian Talk Radio stations in America, England, and Australia.
Thanks to YOU.
And now we are mailing out a 3-page letter and a CD titled 'THE WARNING' to Assembly of God churches, pastors all over America,. Here is the 3-page letter that I am mailing out: https://tonylamb.org/WatchmanLetter.pdf I also mail out the CD titled: 'THE WARNING' to private people, radio stations and businesses all over the world (ALL THANKS TO YOU).
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit (for this time right now) and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
Now, I know I was called for this time now, RIGHT NOW as the clock is about to strike midnight.
To sound the last alarm, to give the last warning to the people that Jesus is coming and very, VERY soon.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
my mailing address is: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
God has blessed me just by sending you to view this video.
I pray that YOU take this Warning to heart and if you are not saved I beg you to repent of sin, pray and invite Jesus into your heart as your Lord and savior.
God Bless you and God keep you and yours
*(If you would like a (FREE KJV Bible) and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.)
**(IF you would like a FREE audio CD titled (THE WARNING) the full version please write or email me and my email address can be found on my website. PLEASE ASK FOR THE FREE CD OFFER and include your name and full address). Thank You History is about to be made.
*** Also, IF you would like to DONATE ANY AMOUNT for your copy of the CD (THE WARNING) just click the paypal link here https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg and in the comments section please include your name and full mailing address and say (CD offer).
**** AND PLEASE call your local Christian Talk Radio station and ask them to play 'THE WARNING' by Tony Lamb and remind them IF they do not already have a copy, they can get a FREE copy at http://www.TonyLamb.org (AS THESE ARE THE LAST DAYS!)
I believe every word of the KJV Bible is the inspired word of Almighty God and I believe every single word, I leave nothing out and I add nothing to it.
AND I GIVE GOD ALL THE PRAISE, ALL THE GLORY, AND ALL THE HONOR FOREVER!
I do this NOT for my glory but to glorify the one who sent me, Jesus Christ as HE is the only one who can save you, me or anyone from what is to come upon this sin-filled and vile world.
As I am not even worthy to touch the hem of His garment.
Thank You,
God Bless you and I will pray for you and your family
Watchman Tony Lamb
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