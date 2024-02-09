Create New Account
Lars Bern för Modiga Människor
TowardsTheLight
I denna intervju går vi igenom de senaste 4 årens utveckling Lars Bern Lars är teknologie doktor, fd. företagsledare, författare och flitigt anlitad debattör. Modiga Människor ger en röst till de som inte hörs i vanlig media! Modiga Människor ger en röst till de som inte hörs i vanlig media! Stöd gärna det arbetet. Du kan göra genom att dela vidare mina avsnitt, eller donera en Gåva. Swish: 123 092 3631,

5gagenda 2030digital currencydigital id

