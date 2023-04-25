Exposing The Corruption Machine with Tony Lyons, Sofia Karstens, and Mike McCormick | MSOM Ep. 731

In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews the hosts of “The 4th Branch” about the breaking news that Tucker, Bongino, and Don Lemon are out of their main stream media roles and the breaking announcements of Joe Biden and RFK Jr. Is the unholy alliance of Government and Corporations the key issue of 2024? Next, former white house stenographer Mike McCormick exposes the crimes of Joe Biden by comparing his notes to the laptop from hell.





http://mmccormick.substack.com/





Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com





Become a subscriber to AMPInsider.Us and gain access to AMP’s exclusive content, special affiliate discounts to our partner patriot sponsors, educational material, behind-the-scenes looks, backstage passes, and much more!





We’re currently offering a special deal for new subscribers- join and get the first month for just $1 or you can sign up for the year and get your first month for FREE! (For a limited time only)





Click the link to Subscribe: SIGN UP (ampinsider.us)





AMP greatly appreciates each subscriber, as it’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/PHDMorgan





BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones





MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/amppatriotsupply





Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.

RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES

https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland





Save up to 66% off at https://MyPillow.com with AMP888





RNCstore.com Use Promo Code AMP888





https://GrillBlazer.com Save 10 Percent with AMP888





AMPNEWS.US