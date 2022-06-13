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Dr. Christiane Northrup | The Reality of Today's Brave New World - June 13, 2022
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Dr. Christiane Northrup | ‘Tea Time’ Episode 38: The Reality of Today's Brave New World | CHD TV. - June 13, 2022. Live Every Monday at 9:00a.m. PT, 11:00a.m. CT, 12:00p.m. ET • Get Text Alerts.

You don’t need to be an expert to be part of the conversation. Join us for a live hour long chat with different guests each week, as well as recurring ones. Polly and friends/guests spill the tea about current events, voice their opinions, discuss new headlines and just chat with one another.


*The opinions expressed by the hosts and guests in this show are not necessarily the views of Children's Health Defense.


This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/tea-time/F0eexL2HYc - June 13, 2022


Dr. Christiane Northrup | The Reality of Today's Brave New World - June 13, 2022


Dr Christiane Northrup, Tea Time Episode 38, The Reality of Todays Brave New World, CHD TV, June 13 2022



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dr christiane northruptea time episode 38the reality of todays brave new worldchd tvjune 13 2022
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