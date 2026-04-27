Tin Foil Hat Time - Larry Johnson & Sarah - DD Geopolitics - clip 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tin foil hat time with Larry Johnson!!
We played Larry the clip from inside the ballroom. An Israeli mentalist is on stage doing a magic trick guessing the name of Karoline Leavitt's unborn child. The shots ring out. The women look shocked, then terrified. The mentalist barely reacts. Trump smirks at Melania. Larry:
"When you run that one still photo, it makes it look like Trump's a little more concerned. But when you look at the full clip - he hears the shots, he's not reacting."
That tells me he knew it was gonna happen. Melania though - is horrified. She's hearing the shots. She didn't know what was gonna happen."
FULL EPISODE!! (https://www.youtube.com/live/9KdSZvfIg9U)
🔴 @DDGeopolitics