Tin Foil Hat Time - Larry Johnson & Sarah - DD Geopolitics - clip 3

Tin foil hat time with Larry Johnson!!

We played Larry the clip from inside the ballroom. An Israeli mentalist is on stage doing a magic trick guessing the name of Karoline Leavitt's unborn child. The shots ring out. The women look shocked, then terrified. The mentalist barely reacts. Trump smirks at Melania. Larry:

"When you run that one still photo, it makes it look like Trump's a little more concerned. But when you look at the full clip - he hears the shots, he's not reacting."

That tells me he knew it was gonna happen. Melania though - is horrified. She's hearing the shots. She didn't know what was gonna happen."

FULL EPISODE!! (https://www.youtube.com/live/9KdSZvfIg9U)

🔴 @DDGeopolitics