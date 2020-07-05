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THE KING HAS NO CLOTHES ON
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157 views • July 05, 2020
Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg on COVID19 HYSTERIA – righteous regardless of politics "they all played along and joined the hype"
"what is missing at the moment is a rational" thought process. EMBEDDED BIO-MEDICAL COMMUNITIES CREATING PANIC FOR POLITICAL AND FINANCIAL GAIN
"what is missing at the moment is a rational" thought process. EMBEDDED BIO-MEDICAL COMMUNITIES CREATING PANIC FOR POLITICAL AND FINANCIAL GAIN
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