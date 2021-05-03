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UNDER THE WIRE - A SYSTEMS APPROACH TO TRUTH WITH DR SHIVA
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202 views • May 03, 2021
Dr Shiva Ayyadurai, the inventor of email and holder of multiple degrees from MIT, has a lively discussion with Meryl on Under the Wire regarding how a knowledge of systems can be used to activate people to become leaders in the movement to preserve and restore freedom.
https://vashiva.com/ truthfreedomhealth.com
https://vashiva.com/ truthfreedomhealth.com
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