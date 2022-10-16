💥 Robert Kiyosaki Tells PBD Where Our Economy is Going, Says "This Last Election Was Stolen"

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"We cannot let this country come apart by these criminals running our government. We need new leaders immediately. So the worst it could get is civil war, the best we can expect is probably a depression.
There's something really goofy going on. I'm not privileged to find out about it...There's somebody intentionally doing something to bring America down and the world down."
Source: https://rumble.com/v1o3pre--robert-kiyosaki-tells-pbd-where-our-economy-is-going-says-this-last-electi.html