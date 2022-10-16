Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💥 Robert Kiyosaki Tells PBD Where Our Economy is Going, Says "This Last Election Was Stolen"
123 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
Shop now

"We cannot let this country come apart by these criminals running our government. We need new leaders immediately. So the worst it could get is civil war, the best we can expect is probably a depression.

There's something really goofy going on. I'm not privileged to find out about it...There's somebody intentionally doing something to bring America down and the world down."

Source: https://rumble.com/v1o3pre--robert-kiyosaki-tells-pbd-where-our-economy-is-going-says-this-last-electi.html

Keywords
civil warrussiadepressionpodcastrecessioninflationelection fraudrobert kiyosakipbdpaul bet david

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket