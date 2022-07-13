Stolen Futures

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Left’s War On Our Kids
* Dems cared more about amassing power than about kids.
* Idle hands are the devil’s playground.
* Violent crime increasingly committed by youths.
* They have turned our cities into violent wastelands.
* Why would anyone open a business in a Dem-led city?
* Teachers’ unions should feel shame for what they have done.
* They set the stage for this in the Summer of 2020.
* Our youths are spiraling — and the left bears responsibility.
* America’s political reckoning will be led by parents.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 12 July 2022