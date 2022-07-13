Stolen Futures

The Left’s War On Our Kids

* Dems cared more about amassing power than about kids.

* Idle hands are the devil’s playground.

* Violent crime increasingly committed by youths.

* They have turned our cities into violent wastelands.

* Why would anyone open a business in a Dem-led city?

* Teachers’ unions should feel shame for what they have done.

* They set the stage for this in the Summer of 2020.

* Our youths are spiraling — and the left bears responsibility.

* America’s political reckoning will be led by parents.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 12 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309447187112

