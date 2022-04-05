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Dems Block Energy Bill Again, Biden Uses VA Doctors To Treat Illegals & Here Comes The Next Variant
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133 views • April 05, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Dems block energy bill for 4th time - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/spencerbrown/2022/04/01/house-democrats-block-fourth-gop-attempt-to-restart-american-oil-and-gas-projects-n2605348?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden taking doctors away from vets to treat illegals - https://www.westernjournal.com/report-biden-administration-considering-pulling-health-care-veterans-treat-illegal-aliens/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The coming food crisis is real, get ready now - http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/20-facts-about-the-emerging-global-food-shortage-that-should-chill-you-to-the-core/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hyperinflation starting in Germany - https://www.aa.com.tr/en/economy/german-retailer-aldi-nord-to-raise-prices-by-20-50-on-monday/2554218?ref_src=aimlessnews
You thought they were done with variants, no way - https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/new-transmissible-covid-variant-xe-dominates-news-cycles?ref_src=aimlessnews
They must be giving saline shots in Germany - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10681259/Man-Germany-gets-90-COVID-19-shots-sell-forged-passes.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Fetal deaths up 2000% - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/frontline-doctor-says-fetal-deaths-up-nearly-2000-percent-since-covid-jab-rollout/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Probably coincidence, tennis players can't compete - https://thelibertydaily.com/buried-bombshell-tennis-world-rocked-as-fifteen-fully-vaccinated-players-unable-to-finish-miami-open/?ref_src=aimlessnews
769 and counting, athletes dropping like flies - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2022/04/04/769-athletes-have-collapsed-in-the-past-year/?ref_src=aimlessnews
We need more of this type of speech - https://twitter.com/4mojo2/status/1510356735353139205?ref_src=aimlessnews
Fight back against racism charges, you'll probably win - https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2022/04/03/appeals-court-upholds-huge-verdict-woke-oberlin-college-must-pay-31m-to-bakery-it-smeared-as-racist/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Clif High's guide to suing government - https://clifhigh.substack.com/p/field-guide-for-fighting-with-politicians?ref_src=aimlessnews
This dog plays tennis and ping pong - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10683509/Adorable-dog-Leo-adds-playing-tennis-impressive-list-skills-VIDEO.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's Tom the lion from the Czech-Republic - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10683761/Lion-impressive-mane-looks-like-hes-just-left-hair-salon.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1510674011402870785?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Hot Rod Lincoln - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5ZycJC-pmo
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Dems block energy bill for 4th time - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/spencerbrown/2022/04/01/house-democrats-block-fourth-gop-attempt-to-restart-american-oil-and-gas-projects-n2605348?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden taking doctors away from vets to treat illegals - https://www.westernjournal.com/report-biden-administration-considering-pulling-health-care-veterans-treat-illegal-aliens/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The coming food crisis is real, get ready now - http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/20-facts-about-the-emerging-global-food-shortage-that-should-chill-you-to-the-core/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Hyperinflation starting in Germany - https://www.aa.com.tr/en/economy/german-retailer-aldi-nord-to-raise-prices-by-20-50-on-monday/2554218?ref_src=aimlessnews
You thought they were done with variants, no way - https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/new-transmissible-covid-variant-xe-dominates-news-cycles?ref_src=aimlessnews
They must be giving saline shots in Germany - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10681259/Man-Germany-gets-90-COVID-19-shots-sell-forged-passes.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Fetal deaths up 2000% - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/frontline-doctor-says-fetal-deaths-up-nearly-2000-percent-since-covid-jab-rollout/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Probably coincidence, tennis players can't compete - https://thelibertydaily.com/buried-bombshell-tennis-world-rocked-as-fifteen-fully-vaccinated-players-unable-to-finish-miami-open/?ref_src=aimlessnews
769 and counting, athletes dropping like flies - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2022/04/04/769-athletes-have-collapsed-in-the-past-year/?ref_src=aimlessnews
We need more of this type of speech - https://twitter.com/4mojo2/status/1510356735353139205?ref_src=aimlessnews
Fight back against racism charges, you'll probably win - https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2022/04/03/appeals-court-upholds-huge-verdict-woke-oberlin-college-must-pay-31m-to-bakery-it-smeared-as-racist/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Clif High's guide to suing government - https://clifhigh.substack.com/p/field-guide-for-fighting-with-politicians?ref_src=aimlessnews
This dog plays tennis and ping pong - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10683509/Adorable-dog-Leo-adds-playing-tennis-impressive-list-skills-VIDEO.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's Tom the lion from the Czech-Republic - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10683761/Lion-impressive-mane-looks-like-hes-just-left-hair-salon.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1510674011402870785?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Hot Rod Lincoln - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5ZycJC-pmo
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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