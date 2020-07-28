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American Doctors Address COVID-19 Misinformation with Capitol Hill Press Conference
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27 views • July 28, 2020
American doctors are holding a “White Coat Summit” on Capitol Hill Monday to address what they call “a massive disinformation campaign” surrounding the Chinese coronavirus to which “American life has fallen casualty.”
“If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease,” reads the event’s information page.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/07/27/watch-live-frontline-physicians-aim-to-dispel-massive-covid-19-disinformation-campaign/
“If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease,” reads the event’s information page.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/07/27/watch-live-frontline-physicians-aim-to-dispel-massive-covid-19-disinformation-campaign/
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