Senator Sounds Power Grid: Alarm America's Critical Infrastructure Threated, Great Reset Incoming

Stew Peters Show





America's electrical power grids are extremely vulnerable, and the

Globalists exploit this constantly.





Texas Senator, Bob Hall joins to expose how 90% of the American population would collapse from an attack on our power grids, and how the Federal government is the enemy of we the people!





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