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Dune 3,Chrislam & the Roman Catholic Church. Heresy, Blasphemy & 'Prophecy' of the 'Madhi' (Mithras)
DavidWJones
DavidWJones
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Mirror from " "Chrislam" (i.e. Mithras/Sol Invictus Zoroastrianism in description) the Heresy and insanity of Roman Catholicism merged with Islam. (Dune films) Jay Dyer" https://rumble.com/v79if1m-chrislam-the-heresy-and-insanity-of-roman-catholicism-merged-with-islam.-du.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Who does 'Allah' pray to and who is he praying to ?. Who is the Son of God mentioned in the Old testamnet ?

https://rumble.com/v78lqo6-who-does-allah-pray-to-and-who-is-he-praying-to-..html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


The Architecture of Jihad: Exploring the Communist-Islamic Axis. How Marxism opposes Islam but uses it to destroy the West. (China bulldozes Mousques etc) Alex Newman (New American) & Anni Cyrus https://rumble.com/v78jcd6-the-architecture-of-jihad-exploring-the-communist-islamic-axis..html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


How China is tearing down Islam https://ig.ft.com/china-mosques/


Islamic (& Iran) & Talmudic Judaism Kabbalah (one & the same) & the Cube of Saturn. The Ark of the Covenant, the real 'Cube' https://rumble.com/v76hwns-islamic-and-iran-and-talmudic-judaism-kabbalah-one-and-the-same.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Islamic woman enslaved, trafficked & defiled by Muhammad & modern Islam. The truth https://rumble.com/v72m8zc-islamic-woman-enslaved-trafficked-and-defiled-by-mohammed-and-modern-islam..html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


Islam, Mohammed & immorality. The Lies men invent to enslave woman & children (& in many religions) https://rumble.com/v6rngq7-islam-mohammed-and-immorality.-the-lies-men-invent-to-enslave-woman-and-chi.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


GO TO HELL IRANIANS AND EUROPE ROYAL FAMILIES - Typhoon Puppy Has Landed In Taiwan's Eluanbi Lanyu In The Morning

https://odysee.com/@coronamirror:d/taiwan-typhoon-puppy-go-to-hell-iranians-europe-royal-families:c


The Anti-Popes of Persia / Iran & the Vatican. Unam Sanctam & the Cestui Que Vie Trusts Act 1666 https://rumble.com/v6vwjxi-the-anti-popes-of-persia-iran-and-the-vatican.-unam-sanctam-and-the-cestui-.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


The Star (Magen - Shield) of King David & the Menorah Part 2 https://rumble.com/v6s9yb3-the-star-magen-shield-of-king-david-and-the-menorah.-part-2.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


One World Religion. Jay Dyer https://rumble.com/v70uh4y-one-world-religion.-jay-dyer.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


Have Muslims Been Praying In The Wrong Direction For Over 1000 Years? | Sacred City | Timeline https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOWFPTzK7D4


Ex Jesuit Priest Alberto Rivera Reveals How the Vatican created Islam https://old.bitchute.com/video/ptUmenYcKOv2/ ... (or on Rumble also https://rumble.com/v5tiva2-how-the-vatican-created-islam-revealed-by-ex-jesuit-priest-alberto-rivera-1.html )


Mithras ancient and modern, from Persia to Rome.https://rumble.com/v27x1l0-mithras-ancient-and-modern-from-persia-to-rome..html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a .. o ron Youtube as "Mithraism Explained, And How Dangerous Is It?" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOg2hVgs2mg


Amalek ? Who is Amalek ? Amalek is Edom & they are Amalek, we are not Amalek ?... & Joseph ? https://rumble.com/v77hb4a-amalek-who-is-amalek-amalek-is-edom-and-they-are-amalek-we-are-not-amalek-j.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Keywords
islamcatholicchrislamheresy
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