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Watch Until The End ! This Is How We Put An End To This Madness
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220 views • December 17, 2021
Make sure you watch until the end !
After a woman and her two children were escorted from a mall in Grande Prairie, Alberta last week for not wearing a mask, a large group of local residents visited the mall and turned the tables on mall security and police.
This is how we put an end to this madness.
WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE POWER!
They are powerless to stop us if we stand up for what is right.
After a woman and her two children were escorted from a mall in Grande Prairie, Alberta last week for not wearing a mask, a large group of local residents visited the mall and turned the tables on mall security and police.
This is how we put an end to this madness.
WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE POWER!
They are powerless to stop us if we stand up for what is right.
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