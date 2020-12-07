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Categorical Machine: Motivation
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9 views • December 07, 2020
Some motivation as to why we are moving past Functional Programming and developing a "Categorical Machine" in Estonia and the US based on Applied Category Theory and groovy ideas from 1960s Multics.
Convergent hardware such as Intel Optane Persistent Memory enables a converged programming paradigm hence Cats (Categories). Functional Programming is only one piece of the Computational "Trinity" if you will. You also need dependent logic and database support and ... a good developer experience (DX).
Cats enable a new frontier in how we build software. For example, ad-hoc programming lets us explore new frontiers in interactive computing test automation and so much more.
In subsequent videos we will share our reference implementation
Basically we started with cat memes and then tried to find technology that could justify them...
On Discord here
https://discord.gg/9Cfrk5j
Convergent hardware such as Intel Optane Persistent Memory enables a converged programming paradigm hence Cats (Categories). Functional Programming is only one piece of the Computational "Trinity" if you will. You also need dependent logic and database support and ... a good developer experience (DX).
Cats enable a new frontier in how we build software. For example, ad-hoc programming lets us explore new frontiers in interactive computing test automation and so much more.
In subsequent videos we will share our reference implementation
Basically we started with cat memes and then tried to find technology that could justify them...
On Discord here
https://discord.gg/9Cfrk5j
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