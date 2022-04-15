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Silent War Ep. 6198: Elon V Twitter, US/Ukraine Sink Russian Flagship! Money System Dying
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215 views • April 15, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Signs Bill Making Abortion at All Stages a Felony Into Law.
Brooklyn Subway Shooter and Black Supremacist Frank James Charged with Federal Terrorism Offense.
Producer Price Index (Another Measurement of Inflation) Reaches 11.2% – Surpassing It’s All-time High.
Americans Are "In Charge" Of The War Says French Journalist Who Returned From Ukraine.
20 Federal 'Assets' Embedded At Capitol On Jan. 6, Court Filing Says.
US Expands Intelligence Sharing, Steps Up Arms To Ukraine, Including Helicopters.
Russia warns Ukraine it might strike Kiev.
First Bus of Illegal Immigrants from Texas Dropped Off Blocks Away from U.S. Capitol.
Joe Biden’s Latest Polling Numbers from Far-Left Quinnipiac Are a COMPLETE DISASTER for Democrats.
All of this, and more.
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Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Signs Bill Making Abortion at All Stages a Felony Into Law.
Brooklyn Subway Shooter and Black Supremacist Frank James Charged with Federal Terrorism Offense.
Producer Price Index (Another Measurement of Inflation) Reaches 11.2% – Surpassing It’s All-time High.
Americans Are "In Charge" Of The War Says French Journalist Who Returned From Ukraine.
20 Federal 'Assets' Embedded At Capitol On Jan. 6, Court Filing Says.
US Expands Intelligence Sharing, Steps Up Arms To Ukraine, Including Helicopters.
Russia warns Ukraine it might strike Kiev.
First Bus of Illegal Immigrants from Texas Dropped Off Blocks Away from U.S. Capitol.
Joe Biden’s Latest Polling Numbers from Far-Left Quinnipiac Are a COMPLETE DISASTER for Democrats.
All of this, and more.
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Protect yourseld by buying gold;
Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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