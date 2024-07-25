BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
(14.) SWIFT Peace ACT Solutions, Providing Jobs and Security for the Board of Crisis
Mrworldemergency
Mrworldemergency
6 views • 9 months ago

(14.) SWIFT Peace ACT Solutions, Providing Jobs and Security for the Board of Crisis

Building Renewable Energy Facilities for the Global Community:

USC will establish a nationwide building plan; students will develop emergency portable facilities all which will operate on renewable energy. Manufacturing New Homes, Schools, Offices, Emergency Medical units, Portable Farms, Portable Water Desalinization Units and Renewable Energy Fuel Stations will be the Global Goal.

Seven new structures will be created, within this New Facilities Industry. All units will be solid steel containerized structures, erected from flat pack designed systems. Basic facilities can be setup in a matter of hours; yet most units will be capable to withstand an approximate 9.0 earthquake or about a million pounds of pressure, with minimal Structural damage.

https://youtu.be/4EaNacLilro

