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Mich. locals pushing for strict ID voter laws
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20 views • May 31, 2022
Election integrity serves a crucial role in protecting the country's constitution here at home. While a global issue, many Americans have questioned the validity of the process over the last few years. One America's Natasha Sweatte reports, some Michigan locals are pushing for harder laws to protect their votes.
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